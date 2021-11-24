Mobile high-mast solution for Giraffe 4A Radar to help detect low-altitude threats

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Saab photo.

SWEDEN. Saab has announced the launch of a new mobile high-mast solution with the Finnish partner Conlog Oy for efficient deployment in order to address low-altitude threats such as cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the battlefield.

According to the company, the new mobile high-mast solution for Giraffe 4A is designed to meet customer needs and handle forest environments with high obstacles as well as urban surroundings with large buildings that may disrupt the radar’s line of sight.

Officials claim that tthe Giraffe 4A is a multifunctional medium to long-range active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar desinged with adaptability. In addition to detecting low-altitude targets, the system is also engineered to defend against fast-moving fighters, hyper- and supersonic missiles, RAM targets, and jammer strobes.

The high-mast configuration is developed together with the Finnish partner Conlog Oy, a co-operation based on the companies’ respective experience to create a capabilities for the global market. The research and development as well as the production will be located in both Sweden and Finland.