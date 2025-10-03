Mobile surveillance radars to be supplied to Southeast Asian military by Blighter

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Blighter

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom. Blighter Surveillance Systems won a follow-on contract from a Southeast Asian military customer to provide B400 series mobile surveillance radars for border security operations, the company announced in a statement.

The systems will be integrated by a local partner onto military vehicles for rapid deployment, with options for trailer- or tripod-mounted use in areas inaccessible by vehicle, the statement reads. The radars will be delivered with the company’s BlighterNexus software, which is designed to integrate new units with existing sensors and provide operators with a common operating picture.

According to Blighter, the B400 radar uses low-power, solid-state electronic scanning technology and can detect small surface targets and low-flying aerial threats at ranges up to 32 kilometers. The company says the compact design enables use across a range of environments, including mountains, forests, deserts, and coastlines.

Blighter radars are currently employed by defense forces in the United Kingdom, South Korea, and the United States, as well as other NATO and Five Eyes customers, for applications including base protection, border monitoring, and drone detection, the company states.