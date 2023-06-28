MOSA Industry & Government Summit/Expo to gather interoperability experts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

ATLANTA. The MOSA Industry & Government Summit & Expo – scheduled for September 18-19, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center Atlanta in Atlanta – will feature conference sessions and exposition covering modular open system approach (MOSA) strategies, technology, and industry demonstrations.

The Open Group FACE and SOSA Consortia Technical Interchange Meeting (TIM) and Expo are integrated inside the new MOSA event.

The event will feature leadership keynotes, panel discussions, technical tracks, and live exhibitor demonstrations from a broad array of MOSA experts across the ecosystem.

The two-day gathering will enable the wider industry to connect with Program Executive Office (PEO) leadership delivering funding briefs and program opportunities and engage in person with top government offices, industry executives, and authorities implementing MOSA, according to event organizers.

The keynote lineup includes Heidi Shyu, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering; Nickolas Guertin, U.S. Department of Defense Director, Operational Test and Evaluation; Christopher Garrett, Technical Advisor, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB; and John Whitley, Former Acting Secretary of the United States Army.

The summit will highlight open standards solutions that enable designers to create systems with highly cohesive, loosely coupled, and severable modules that can be competed separately and acquired from independent vendors, according to show organizers. The MOSA approach is aimed at keeping pace with the rapid evolution in technology and addressing threats that require faster cycle time for fielding and modifying warfighting capabilities.

The MOSA Summit is complimentary to attend and open to the public. Those interested may visit https://events.techconnect.org/MOSA_2023/ for more information.