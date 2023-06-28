Military Embedded Systems

MOSA Industry & Government Summit/Expo to gather interoperability experts

News

June 28, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

ATLANTA. The MOSA Industry & Government Summit & Expo – scheduled for September 18-19, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center Atlanta in Atlanta – will feature conference sessions and exposition covering modular open system approach (MOSA) strategies, technology, and industry demonstrations.

The Open Group FACE and SOSA Consortia Technical Interchange Meeting (TIM) and Expo are integrated inside the new MOSA event.

The event will feature leadership keynotes, panel discussions, technical tracks, and live exhibitor demonstrations from a broad array of MOSA experts across the ecosystem.

The two-day gathering will enable the wider industry to connect with Program Executive Office (PEO) leadership delivering funding briefs and program opportunities and engage in person with top government offices, industry executives, and authorities implementing MOSA, according to event organizers.

The keynote lineup includes Heidi Shyu, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering; Nickolas Guertin, U.S. Department of Defense Director, Operational Test and Evaluation; Christopher Garrett, Technical Advisor, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB; and John Whitley, Former Acting Secretary of the United States Army.

The summit will highlight open standards solutions that enable designers to create systems with highly cohesive, loosely coupled, and severable modules that can be competed separately and acquired from independent vendors, according to show organizers. The MOSA approach is aimed at keeping pace with the rapid evolution in technology and addressing threats that require faster cycle time for fielding and modifying warfighting capabilities.

The MOSA Summit is complimentary to attend and open to the public. Those interested may visit https://events.techconnect.org/MOSA_2023/ for more information.

Featured Companies

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR)

22268 Cedar Point Road Building 409
Patuxent River, MD
Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.