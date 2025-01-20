Military Embedded Systems

Netherlands' Patriot air defense system to be replenished by Raytheon

News

January 20, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Raytheon

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Raytheon won a $529 million contract to supply the Netherlands with a Patriot air and missile defense system fire unit and associated equipment, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, issued through direct commercial sales, includes a fire unit equipped with a radar, launchers, command and control stations, and additional support systems, the statement reads. This effort will replace a fire unit the Netherlands donated to Ukraine.

The Patriot system is a ground-based air and missile defense capability designed to counter threats such as long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and various air-breathing systems, the company says. The system is currently utilized by 19 countries and is designed to defend against complex and large-scale aerial threats, according to the statement.

Production and related work for this contract will primarily occur at facilities in Andover, Massachusetts, and Huntsville, Alabama, the company says.

