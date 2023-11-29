Military Embedded Systems

PODCAST: Metamaterial radar systems, COTS components, and RF invisibility cloaks

November 29, 2023

Leveraging metamaterials for radar designs, engineers at Echodyne are enhancing the capability of small radars for applications such a counter-UAS [uncrewed aircraft systems] in military applications. In this podcast with Tom Driscoll, Co-founder and CTO of Echodyne, he and I discuss how his team’s metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA) radar system does thing that traditional active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar systems cannot, their unique business model, and how they leverage commercial-off-shelf (COT) components like Xilinx FPGAs.

Tom also shares his background in metamaterials and how he once designed an RF invisibility cloak using them.

Echodyne

Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Unmanned
