Radar aimed at countering UAS to be launched by Numerica at AUSA 2024

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Numerica

WASHINGTON. Numerica plans to launch its new Spark multimission sensing platform -- what the company terms a wideband hemispheric radar -- during the upcoming AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition, set to be held from October 14-16 in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Spark is a wideband hemispheric radar that enables sensing for active protection systems (APS), short-range air defense (SHORAD), and counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (C-UAS) in a single package.

According to Numerica's preshow announcement, Spark radar leverages wideband phased-array technology, advanced on-radar software, and accelerated computing to improve detection and targeting of short-range RPGs, ATGMs, other high-speed kinetic vehicle threats, and hostile uncrewed aircraft systems (UASs) -- these hostile craft include one-way attack (OWA) drones, first-person view (FPV) aircraft, and top-attack threats.

Spark's technology provides a software-defined, high-performance solution that meets the demands of modern vehicle protection and short-range air defense applications, said Jeff Poore, president of Numerica.

AUSA attendees may visit Numerica at Booth #3054.