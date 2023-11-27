Radar contract worth up to $32 million signed between Leidos, USMC

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Leidos garnered a new contract worth as much as $32 million with the Marine Corps System Command (MARCORSYSCOM) through the Consortium Management Group (CMG) to develop new defense radar systems.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will produce four medium range air defense radar (MRADR) prototype systems within a two-year span, with the Leidos Dynetics team leading the development of the required sensors.

Work on the new systems will be based on lessons learned from previous sensor development programs along with feedback from live demonstrations. The Leidos Dynetics Group previously developed the Marine Expeditionary Long Range Persistent Sensor (MELPS) assets; these sensors enable a 360-degree field of view that combines digitized antennas and receivers with sophisticated signal processing techniques to provide a persistent, high-quality air picture with no detectable electromagnetic footprint.

Work under the latest contract will be done mostly in Huntsville, Alabama, with some also done in Arlington, Virginia. The current delivery date is set to be 2025.