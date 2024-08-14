Radar for base defense garners MatrixSpace an AFWERX contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy MatrixSpace BURLINGTON, Mass. Collaborative-sensing provider MatrixSpace won a a $1.9 million AFWERX (the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force) Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) Phase II Sequential contract to develop a distributed dual-mode mesh radar to be used for military-base defense.

The project -- to be based on the company's MatrixSpace Radar hardware platform -- will involve creation of a scalable low-cost distributed radar sensor mesh for low-airspace surveillance that will detect, track, and identify low flying objects such as uncrewed aerial systems (UASs), loitering munitions, and one-way attack vehicles that are undetectable to RF.

According to the company's announcement of the AFWERX contract, the deployable system is intended to provide the Air Force with a model for a network of rapidly deployable security sensors, one that is scalable and does not require additional infrastructure for power and communications.

MatrixSpace says that the project starts immediately and will run for 22 months.