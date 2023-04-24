Radar prototype delivered to BAE Systems for UK Typhoon integration

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy BAE Systems

LONDON, England. BAE Systems has received a prototype of the European Common Radar System Mk2 (ECRS Mk2) from Leonardo for integration and testing with the UK Typhoon fleet, according to a company statement.

The radar will undergo integration work and ground-based testing in preparation for its first flight tests aboard the Eurofighter Typhoon next year at BAE Systems' flight testing facility in Lancashire, UK, the statement reads. The ECRS Mk2 features a multi-functional array (MFA) that can perform traditional radar functions, such as search and targeting, as well as electronic warfare tasks, the company says.

The combined program, funded by the UK Ministry of Defence, is expected to sustain up to 1,300 jobs in the UK, the company says.