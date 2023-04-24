Military Embedded Systems

Radar prototype delivered to BAE Systems for UK Typhoon integration

News

April 24, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Radar prototype delivered to BAE Systems for UK Typhoon integration
Photo courtesy BAE Systems

LONDON, England. BAE Systems has received a prototype of the European Common Radar System Mk2 (ECRS Mk2) from Leonardo for integration and testing with the UK Typhoon fleet, according to a company statement.

The radar will undergo integration work and ground-based testing in preparation for its first flight tests aboard the Eurofighter Typhoon next year at BAE Systems' flight testing facility in Lancashire, UK, the statement reads. The ECRS Mk2 features a multi-functional array (MFA) that can perform traditional radar functions, such as search and targeting, as well as electronic warfare tasks, the company says.

The combined program, funded by the UK Ministry of Defence, is expected to sustain up to 1,300 jobs in the UK, the company says.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232

Leonardo

Piazza Monte Grappa n. 4
Rome, 00195
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Test
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms