Radar systems for Poland's personnel carriers get contract update

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy SRC, Inc.

Syracuse, N.Y. Engineering firm SRC, Inc. won a follow-on contract to deliver its SR Hawk surveillance radar systems to Poland's military forces for integration into the Polish armored AWR artillery reconnaissance vehicle, based on the Rosomak wheeled armored personnel carrier.

According to the SRC announcement, the U.S.-built SR Hawk radar is capable of detecting artillery bursts, personnel, land vehicles, and marine vessels, and is aimed at a range of applications including border surveillance and artillery spotting.

With the addition of the SR Hawk, the vehicles integrate the system’s "fall-of-shot" capability with WB Group’s TOPAZ Automated Fire Control System, thereby enabling full situational awareness and automated battlefield system cueing, say SRC officials.

The most recent award builds on SRC’s longstanding partnership with WB Group to support Poland's armed forces and the defense of the European Union, following previous contracts from 2021 and 2024 for BWR-1D/S Reconnaissance Fighting Vehicles and 2024 for AWR artillery reconnaissance vehicles.