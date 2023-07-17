Reconnaissance system for F-16 aircraft completes flight testing

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. Collins Aerospace has completed flight testing for the MS-110 Multispectral Airborne Reconnaissance System, which will be integrated onto F-16 fighter aircraft, according to a company statement.

The flight testing began in July 2022 on an F-16 for an undisclosed international customer, followed by multiple flight tests and related ground activities, the statement reads.

The MS-110 system, a later version of the currently deployed DB-110, offers multispectral features designed to enhance the extraction of information from a range of target sets, the company says.

Collins Aerospace is set to deliver a total of 16 sensors to international Fast-Jet operators and is negotiating contracts for an additional 13 pods with three more customers, the statement adds. The company states that this multispectral sensor is compatible with various platforms, including tactical fast jet platforms like the F-15 and F-16, special mission ISR business jets, and Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (MALE UAVs) such as the MQ-9.