Sensors-weapons link gets $19.2 million contract nod from DARPA

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

BASKING RIDGE, N. J. Engineering firm Peraton Labs entered into a contract worth $19.2 million with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) as part of the agency's Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) program, a venture that seeks to develop software that autonomously configures networks of networks, regardless of the communication device or networking resource.

Under the terms of this contract, Peraton Labs will develop network and communications systems algorithms and software that connects sensors to fielded weapons, replacing the previous method of static configuration of separate tactical networks and limited communications between them.

In a May 2021 news release about the genesis of the MINC program, Mary Schurgot, program manager in DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office, said: “MINC aims to culminate the paradigm shift from static, manual configuration of closed, rigid architectures by moving towards autonomous, mission-driven approaches where applications and networks adapt with mission dynamics and operator feedback.”

Work under the contract will be done largely in New Jersey and Massachusetts, with an expected completion date of June 2025.