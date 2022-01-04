Military Embedded Systems

Sensors-weapons link gets $19.2 million contract nod from DARPA

News

January 04, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Sensors-weapons link gets $19.2 million contract nod from DARPA
DARPA image.

BASKING RIDGE, N. J. Engineering firm Peraton Labs entered into a contract worth $19.2 million with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) as part of the agency's Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) program, a venture that seeks to develop software that autonomously configures networks of networks, regardless of the communication device or networking resource.

Under the terms of this contract, Peraton Labs will develop network and communications systems algorithms and software that connects sensors to fielded weapons, replacing the previous method of static configuration of separate tactical networks and limited communications between them. 

In a May 2021 news release about the genesis of the MINC program, Mary Schurgot, program manager in DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office, said: “MINC aims to culminate the paradigm shift from static, manual configuration of closed, rigid architectures by moving towards autonomous, mission-driven approaches where applications and networks adapt with mission dynamics and operator feedback.”

Work under the contract will be done largely in New Jersey and Massachusetts, with an expected completion date of June 2025.

Featured Companies

Peraton

12975 Worldgate Drive
Herndon, VA 20170-6008
Website

U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

675 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203-2114
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Airbus photo.
News
Airborne infrared self-protection systems to be supplied to UAE
More Avionics
Unmanned
Innoviz image.
News
Next-gen optical sensor design in development for autonomous vehicles
More Unmanned
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Top 10 military AI stories of 2021
More A.I.
Cyber
News
Data-systems contract signed between NASA, Development Seed
More Cyber