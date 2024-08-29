Ship-based friend-or-foe identification system to be redesigned for U.S. Navy by BAE Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland. BAE Systems won a $24 million contract from the U.S. Navy to continue the redesign of the AN/UPX-50(C) digital interrogator assemblies, Naval Air Systems Command announced in a statement.

This contract modification addresses parts obsolescence and ensures the AN/UPX-50(C) meets the latest specifications, qualifications, and certification standards, the statement reads. Additionally, the contract includes integrating Target Report Processing capabilities into the Common Core Digital Interrogator (DI), previously hosted in the Interrogator Set, AN/UPX-24(V).

The redesigned system features a common modular design and architecture, enabling customized configurations and optimizing performance across various platforms, according to the statement. The upgrade is expected to enhance Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) technology in air defense, weapon systems, air traffic control, and range instrumentation. The work is anticipated to be completed by late 2026.