Military Embedded Systems

Short-range air defense system to be supplied to international customer by Elbit Systems

News

April 30, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Short-range air defense system to be supplied to international customer by Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems won a contract to supply its "Red Sky" Tactical Very Short-range Air Defense (VSHORAD) System to an international customer in a $50 million deal to provide two of the batteries over the next two years, the company announced in a statement.

The system is designed to defend against low-altitude aerial threats, using both soft-kill and hard-kill defense capabilities. It features the Redrone electronic warfare system, which is equipped with DAiR Radar, Signal Intelligence sensors, RF Jammer, and COAPS-L electro-optical payload for countering unmanned aerial systems, the statement reads.

Additionally, the Red Sky system will include anti-aircraft missile launchers to protect borders and strategic assets, the company says.

Featured Companies

Elbit Systems

Advanced Technology Center
Haifa, 3100401
Website
+972 77 294 0000
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber