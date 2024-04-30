Short-range air defense system to be supplied to international customer by Elbit Systems

Dan Taylor
Technology Editor
Military Embedded Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems won a contract to supply its "Red Sky" Tactical Very Short-range Air Defense (VSHORAD) System to an international customer in a $50 million deal to provide two of the batteries over the next two years, the company announced in a statement.

The system is designed to defend against low-altitude aerial threats, using both soft-kill and hard-kill defense capabilities. It features the Redrone electronic warfare system, which is equipped with DAiR Radar, Signal Intelligence sensors, RF Jammer, and COAPS-L electro-optical payload for countering unmanned aerial systems, the statement reads.

Additionally, the Red Sky system will include anti-aircraft missile launchers to protect borders and strategic assets, the company says.