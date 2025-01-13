Military Embedded Systems

SM-6 Block IA production contract awarded to Raytheon

News

January 13, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Raytheon

TUCSON, Ariz. Raytheon (an RTX business) won a contract from the U.S. Navy worth $333 million contract to produce Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Block IA missiles.

SM-6, as deployed on U.S. Navy ships, leverages the Standard Missile airframe and propulsion system and supports anti-air/anti-surface warfare and sea-based terminal ballistic missile defense in a single solution. 

Raytheon notes that in March 2024, SM-6 demonstrated its anti-missile capabilities with a successful intercept of a medium-range ballistic missile target at sea during the Flight Test Aegis Weapon System (FTM)-32 exercise.

Production under this contract will be performed at Raytheon facilities in Tucson, Arizona, Huntsville, Alabama, Andover, Massachusetts, and Dine, New Mexico; it is expected to be completed by 2027. 

