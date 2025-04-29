Sonar array modules for Royal Navy submarines and frigates to be produced by Marshall

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Marshall

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom. Marshall won a 14-year contract from Thales UK to manufacture, maintain, and support sonar array modules for the Royal Navy’s submarine and frigate fleets, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Marshall will supply components for Sonar 2076 and Sonar 2087 systems, which are deployed on Astute-class submarines, future Dreadnought-class submarines, and Type 23 and upcoming Type 26 frigates, the statement reads. Production and in-service support will take place at Marshall’s Advanced Manufacturing Solutions facility in Cambridge.

According to the company, the work will involve investments in specialised tooling, electrical assembly, and testing infrastructure to support the programme. Marshall says the new contract extends its history of collaboration with Thales on Ministry of Defence projects across land, air, and maritime domains.

Sonar 2076 and Sonar 2087 systems are used to enhance anti-submarine warfare capabilities, providing underwater detection and tracking for Royal Navy platforms, the statement adds.