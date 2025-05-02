Space Force announces Operational Acceptance for SBIRS missile-warning system

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Lockheed Martin

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. The U.S. Space Force Strategic Missile Warning Ground and Integration Acquisition Delta at Space Systems Command, in partnership with Space Operation Command’s Mission Delta 4 (MD4), reports that it achieved Operational Acceptance for the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) Survivable Endurable Evolution (S2E2) program on April 25, 2025. This milestone represents a major step forward in ensuring U.S. missile-warning systems remain operational and resilient even in contested and degraded environments.

Operational Acceptance is a key milestone in military acquisition that marks when a system or weapon is deemed acceptable for use in an operational capacity and the approval authority says that the new system is able to support its operational mission, which will be overseen by SpOC’s MD4.

According to an announcement from Lockheed Martin -- the prime contractor for the S2E2 program -- S2E2 replaces the 1960s-era Air National Guard-operated Mobile Ground System (MGS) with a modern, transportable ground station capable of processing data from the SBIRS and nuclear detonation (NUDET) detection systems; Lockheed Martin officials state that by integrating SBIRS Mobile Ground Terminals and Universal Ground Nuclear Detection Terminals, S2E2 substantially advances capability, survivability, and operational flexibility.



“The S2E2 Operational Acceptance marks a significant leap forward in our ability to provide resilient, uninterrupted missile warning and nuclear detection in the most challenging environments,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Wilson, Space Systems Command materiel leader. “This achievement strengthens the backbone of our national defense and maintains the U.S. strategic advantage in an ever-evolving threat environment.”



