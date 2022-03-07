Synthetic aperture radar market expected to grow at 11.3% CAGR to 2028, study says

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: NASA/JPL. LONDON. The global synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market, with estimated revenue of $3.61 billion in 2021, is expected to reach revenue of $7.64 billion in 2028, at a combined annual growth rate of 11.3% during that period, according to a new study from BrandEssence, "Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report."

Major growth in the SAR market within the forecast period, say the study authors will be due in part to increasing investments in surveillance and attack unmanned aerial systems (UASs), enhanced government and organizational access to high-resolution imagery, and a growth in the use of advanced sensing and monitoring systems.

Industry trends in the next several years will focus on companies' efforts to reduce size, weight, and power (SWaP) in SAR systems and to make strides in enhancing overall image resolution in these systems.

