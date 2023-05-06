Towed-array systems for Australian ships approved by DoD

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON. The U.S. State Dept. has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of Australia of surveillance towed array sensor system expeditionary (SURTASS-E) mission systems for vessels of opportunity (VOO, which refers to local vessels that may be called upon to respond to a crisis) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $207 million.

According to information from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the U.S., as Australia acts as one of its most important allies in the Western Pacific. The strategic location of this political and economic power contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the region, say DSCA officials, calling it "vital to the U.S. national interest to assist such an ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability."

The principal contractors for the proposed FMS will be Lockheed Martin in Syracuse, New York, and Lockheed Martin in Manassas, Virginia.