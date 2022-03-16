Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army force protection program selects Echodyne radars

News

March 16, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Echodyne photo.

KIRKLAND, Wash. Echodyne announced that Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC), the prime contractor for the $191 million dollar indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for the U.S. Army’s Security Surveillance System (SSS) program of record has received its first order for Echodyne radars to be used under the SSS program.

The IDIQ contract has a five-year base period, with a three-year option to extend the period of performance. Following testing during the design and development phase of the program, Echodyne radars have been selected as a component of the security system. The initial order for 46 EchoGuard radars was delivered in December 2021.

On modern-day battlefields, radars have become an essential component of a robust security solution, with the systems being designed to provide increased detection ranges and early warning of potential ground-and-air threats.

According to the company, with Echodyne’s metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA) technology in the mix, the security system is enhanced with 4D data on the approaching object, whether human, vehicle, boat, or drone.

 

