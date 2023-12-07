Military Embedded Systems

COMINT gear to be shown at AOC 2023

News

December 07, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Plath Signal Products

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Plath Signal Products -- a provider of communications intelligence (COMINT) equipment including direction finders, antennas, and monitoring receivers -- will be displayingits products at the upcoming Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, scheduled for December 11-13 in National Harbor, Maryland.

According to preshow materials released by the company, Plath Signal Products COMINT gear is aimed at use by signal-analysis experts, software companies, and system integrators.

The Plath offerings are designed using standard interfaces (including VITA 49), detailed documentation, software-development kits, code samples and deployment support. 

AOC 2023 attendees may visit the Plath booth at #917. 

Featured Companies

Plath Signal Products

Categories
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Comms - RF & Microwave
Comms - Spectrum Management
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber