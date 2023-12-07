COMINT gear to be shown at AOC 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Plath Signal Products 60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Plath Signal Products -- a provider of communications intelligence (COMINT) equipment including direction finders, antennas, and monitoring receivers -- will be displayingits products at the upcoming Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, scheduled for December 11-13 in National Harbor, Maryland.

According to preshow materials released by the company, Plath Signal Products COMINT gear is aimed at use by signal-analysis experts, software companies, and system integrators.

The Plath offerings are designed using standard interfaces (including VITA 49), detailed documentation, software-development kits, code samples and deployment support.

AOC 2023 attendees may visit the Plath booth at #917.