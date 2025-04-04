Signals intelligence support contract for NSA won by Leidos

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Virginia. Leidos won a single-award contract from the National Security Agency (NSA) to deliver signals intelligence (SIGINT) capabilities and engineering support over a potential five-year period, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, which includes a base year and four option years, has a ceiling value of $390 million. Under the agreement, Leidos will provide a range of services including development of SIGINT systems, analysis and reporting tools, system integration, lab and testbed management, and training and sustainment support, the statement reads.

Work will focus on enhancing the NSA’s existing SIGINT infrastructure through technical engineering, systems administration, and operational support, the company says.

According to the statement, the contract also includes modification of current analysis tools and deployment of resilient communications capabilities designed to maintain data flow during operational disruptions.