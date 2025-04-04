Military Embedded Systems

Signals intelligence support contract for NSA won by Leidos

April 04, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

RESTON, Virginia. Leidos won a single-award contract from the National Security Agency (NSA) to deliver signals intelligence (SIGINT) capabilities and engineering support over a potential five-year period, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, which includes a base year and four option years, has a ceiling value of $390 million. Under the agreement, Leidos will provide a range of services including development of SIGINT systems, analysis and reporting tools, system integration, lab and testbed management, and training and sustainment support, the statement reads.

Work will focus on enhancing the NSA’s existing SIGINT infrastructure through technical engineering, systems administration, and operational support, the company says.

According to the statement, the contract also includes modification of current analysis tools and deployment of resilient communications capabilities designed to maintain data flow during operational disruptions.

Featured Companies

Leidos

11951 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - SIGINT
A.I. - Big Data
Avionics
