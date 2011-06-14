100GbE Development Kit Aligns with SOSA™ 1.0

This next-generation 3U OpenVPX Benchtop Development Platform (WS3A01-S1) is designed from the ground up to facilitate quick development of EW system applications. The stock Kit includes a full plug-and-play package that delivers high performance digitizing through back-end processing. Hardware includes 3U VPX Chassis, Backplane, Chassis Manager, FPGA Board with Gen 3 RFSoC Mezz Card, 100GbE Switch, SBC, VITA blocks, and MIL-DTL-38999 cable.



Overall System Features

Front-loading, air-cooled system with conduction-cooled boards

Seven 3U OpenVPX slots with SOSA-aligned backplane profiles One 14.6.11 Payload Three 14.6.11 Empty Payload (for expansion) One 14.2.16 I/O-intensive SBC One 14.4.14 100GbE Switch One VITA 62 Power Supply – 12V-Heavy

25 Gbps Line Rates on Data and Expansion Planes 25/40/100Gb Ethernet SDR/DDR/QDR/EDR InfiniBand Gen 3/4 PCI Express Custom protocols up to 25Gbps per lane

VITA 66.5C and VITA 67.3C for payload slots

Four MIL-DTL-38999 SOSA-aligned circular connectors with 19 RF connections, and one MIL-DTL-38999 Cable

Multiple levels of hardware and software security

Chassis Manager

SOSA-aligned and VITA 46.11 compliant

Enables control, maintenance, and security functions

One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC (XCZU5EG)

Supports MIL-STD-1553

100Gb Ethernet Switch

40/100Gb Ethernet Data Plane Switch 6.4Tb/s switching capacity Industry-leading, true cut through latency

1/10/25/40/100Gb Ethernet Control Plane Switch Layer-2 Wire-Speed Switching Engine

Two Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoCs (XCZU5EG)

FPGA Processor + RFSoC I/O Card

One Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA (XCVU7P)

One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC (XCZU7EV)

One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ Gen 3 RFSoC (ZU47DR)

ADC: 4 Channel, 5.0+GSps Sample Rate, 14 bit Resolution

DAC: 4 Channel, 10.0+GSps Sample Rate, 14 bit Resolution

Single Board Computer (SBC)

Intel Xeon D-1559

32G DRAM

60GB M.2 SSD/Linux – Standard

Application Development