100GbE Development Kit Aligns with SOSA™ 1.0

100GbE Development Kit Aligns with SOSA™ 1.0Eletter Product
This next-generation 3U OpenVPX Benchtop Development Platform (WS3A01-S1) is designed from the ground up to facilitate quick development of EW system applications. The stock Kit includes a full plug-and-play package that delivers high performance digitizing through back-end processing. Hardware includes 3U VPX Chassis, Backplane, Chassis Manager, FPGA Board with Gen 3 RFSoC Mezz Card, 100GbE Switch, SBC, VITA blocks, and MIL-DTL-38999 cable.
Overall System Features
- Front-loading, air-cooled system with conduction-cooled boards
- Seven 3U OpenVPX slots with SOSA-aligned backplane profiles
- One 14.6.11 Payload
- Three 14.6.11 Empty Payload (for expansion)
- One 14.2.16 I/O-intensive SBC
- One 14.4.14 100GbE Switch
- One VITA 62 Power Supply – 12V-Heavy
- 25 Gbps Line Rates on Data and Expansion Planes
- 25/40/100Gb Ethernet
- SDR/DDR/QDR/EDR InfiniBand
- Gen 3/4 PCI Express
- Custom protocols up to 25Gbps per lane
- VITA 66.5C and VITA 67.3C for payload slots
- Four MIL-DTL-38999 SOSA-aligned circular connectors with 19 RF connections, and one MIL-DTL-38999 Cable
- Multiple levels of hardware and software security
Chassis Manager
- SOSA-aligned and VITA 46.11 compliant
- Enables control, maintenance, and security functions
- One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC (XCZU5EG)
- Supports MIL-STD-1553
100Gb Ethernet Switch
- 40/100Gb Ethernet Data Plane Switch
- 6.4Tb/s switching capacity
- Industry-leading, true cut through latency
- 1/10/25/40/100Gb Ethernet Control Plane Switch
- Layer-2 Wire-Speed Switching Engine
- Two Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoCs (XCZU5EG)
FPGA Processor + RFSoC I/O Card
- One Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA (XCVU7P)
- One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC (XCZU7EV)
- One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ Gen 3 RFSoC (ZU47DR)
- ADC: 4 Channel, 5.0+GSps Sample Rate, 14 bit Resolution
- DAC: 4 Channel, 10.0+GSps Sample Rate, 14 bit Resolution
Single Board Computer (SBC)
- Intel Xeon D-1559
- 32G DRAM
- 60GB M.2 SSD/Linux – Standard
Application Development
- Standard support delivered with all systems
- Optional full Board Support Package
- Enables customization of Zynq PS, PL for security
- Provides fast and robust HDL-based environment
