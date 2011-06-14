100GbE Development Kit Aligns with SOSA™ 1.0

Military Embedded Systems

WS3A01-S1This next-generation 3U OpenVPX Benchtop Development Platform (WS3A01-S1) is designed from the ground up to facilitate quick development of EW system applications. The stock Kit includes a full plug-and-play package that delivers high performance digitizing through back-end processing. Hardware includes 3U VPX Chassis, Backplane, Chassis Manager, FPGA Board with Gen 3 RFSoC Mezz Card, 100GbE Switch, SBC, VITA blocks, and MIL-DTL-38999 cable.
 
Overall System Features

  • Front-loading, air-cooled system with conduction-cooled boards
  • Seven 3U OpenVPX slots with SOSA-aligned backplane profiles
    • One 14.6.11 Payload
    • Three 14.6.11 Empty Payload (for expansion)
    • One 14.2.16 I/O-intensive SBC
    • One 14.4.14 100GbE Switch
    • One VITA 62 Power Supply – 12V-Heavy
  • 25 Gbps Line Rates on Data and Expansion Planes
    • 25/40/100Gb Ethernet
    • SDR/DDR/QDR/EDR InfiniBand
    • Gen 3/4 PCI Express
    • Custom protocols up to 25Gbps per lane
  • VITA 66.5C and VITA 67.3C for payload slots
  • Four MIL-DTL-38999 SOSA-aligned circular connectors with 19 RF connections, and one MIL-DTL-38999 Cable
  • Multiple levels of hardware and software security

Chassis Manager

  • SOSA-aligned and VITA 46.11 compliant
  • Enables control, maintenance, and security functions
  • One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC (XCZU5EG)
  • Supports MIL-STD-1553 

100Gb Ethernet Switch

  • 40/100Gb Ethernet Data Plane Switch
    • 6.4Tb/s switching capacity
    • Industry-leading, true cut through latency
  • 1/10/25/40/100Gb Ethernet Control Plane Switch
    • Layer-2 Wire-Speed Switching Engine
  • Two Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoCs (XCZU5EG)

FPGA Processor + RFSoC I/O Card

  • One Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA (XCVU7P)
  • One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC (XCZU7EV)
  • One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ Gen 3 RFSoC (ZU47DR)
  • ADC: 4 Channel, 5.0+GSps Sample Rate, 14 bit Resolution
  • DAC: 4 Channel, 10.0+GSps Sample Rate, 14 bit Resolution

Single Board Computer (SBC)

  • Intel Xeon D-1559
  • 32G DRAM
  • 60GB M.2 SSD/Linux – Standard

Application Development

  • Standard support delivered with all systems
  • Optional full Board Support Package
    • Enables customization of Zynq PS, PL for security
    • Provides fast and robust HDL-based environment
