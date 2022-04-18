Military Embedded Systems

70 Years of D-Subminiature Innovation, Reliability and Durability

D-Subminiature Innovation, Reliability and DurabilityFrom rocket launchers and satellite systems, to flight simulators, portable equipment and machinery, ITT Cannon offers tens of thousands of power/signal, standard density, high density, MIL-DTL-24308, hermetic, filters and Hi-Rel D-Sub connectors and accessories

  • Shield I/O interconnect with the flexibility of a customized special.
  • Qualified to MIL-DTL-24308
  • Standard, High Density, Double Density & Combo-D Layouts
  • Crimp, Solder Cup, PCB & Wire Wrap Terminations
  • Wide-range of Shell Materials & Plating Options including RoHS
  • Accessory Backshells w/Locking Hardware, Guide Plates & Polarization Options
  • Select Parts Qualified to NASA & SAE Standards
  • Hi-Rel Magnetic or Non-Magnetic 
  • Pressfit D*NG styles provide a low-cost alternative to traditional through hole solder contacts
     
Featured Companies

ITT Cannon LLC

56 Technology Drive
Irvine, CA 92618
Website
