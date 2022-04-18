70 Years of D-Subminiature Innovation, Reliability and Durability

70 Years of D-Subminiature Innovation, Reliability and DurabilityEletter Product
From rocket launchers and satellite systems, to flight simulators, portable equipment and machinery, ITT Cannon offers tens of thousands of power/signal, standard density, high density, MIL-DTL-24308, hermetic, filters and Hi-Rel D-Sub connectors and accessories.
- Shield I/O interconnect with the flexibility of a customized special.
- Qualified to MIL-DTL-24308
- Standard, High Density, Double Density & Combo-D Layouts
- Crimp, Solder Cup, PCB & Wire Wrap Terminations
- Wide-range of Shell Materials & Plating Options including RoHS
- Accessory Backshells w/Locking Hardware, Guide Plates & Polarization Options
- Select Parts Qualified to NASA & SAE Standards
- Hi-Rel Magnetic or Non-Magnetic
- Pressfit D*NG styles provide a low-cost alternative to traditional through hole solder contacts