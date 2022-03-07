Call for Consensus Body Members to Reaffirm ANSI/VITA 48.8-2017

VITA is accepting registrations to be a member of a public review VITA Consensus Body for voting to reaffirm this standard. You do not have to be a VITA member to participate in this Consensus Body. The response deadline to register for this consensus body is: March 18, 2022

Reaffirmation of Approved Standard

Under ANSI/VITA rules, every 5 years an approved standard must be reaffirmed, revised, or withdrawn. The VSO by ballot feels that the following standard continues to be relevant to our community and is free from significant errors. Therefore, the VSO by ballot has recommended that this standard be reaffirmed.

Consensus body registration for voting on reaffirmation of this approved standard is now open.

ANSI/VITA 48.8-2017 - Mechanical Standard for VPX REDI Air Flow Through Cooling, 1.0" to 1.5" Pitches

Abstract: This document describes an open standard for the design requirements for an air-flow through cooled plug-in module having 3U and 6U form factors while retaining the VITA 46.0 connector layout. Unlike using cooling air impinged directly upon the components and circuit boards, this plug-in module uses a finned heat exchanger frame located within the central section of the assembly to top cool primary circuit board components as well as mezzanine board components. Both 3U and 6U standard form factors are offered using 3 defined pitch spacings, with options to have alternate air flow intake and exhaust paths. The plug-in modules of this standard exhibit a weight reduction and cost savings by eliminating both wedge retainer usage and module lever usage by way of using light weight jack screws for plug-in module insertion and extraction into a subrack chassis. The intention of this standard is to optimize SWAP-C (Size, Weight, Power, Cost).

How to Apply for the Consensus Body

Currently, this consensus body needs voting members from the following interest categories in order to be able to proceed with this process. The consensus body will be vetted to ensure it meets balance, lack of dominance and openness rules. Following which a formal ballot will be sent to the consensus body for voting.

Producer: An appropriate participant designs, develops, or manufactures products using this standard.

User-Industrial/Commercial: An appropriate participant is using this standard in an industrial or commercial application

User-Government/Military: An appropriate participant is a representative of a government agency using this standard in a government or military application.

Research: An appropriate participant is involved in research or consulting that may use this standard.

General Interest: An appropriate participant is an interested party not necessarily involved in producing, directly using, or acquiring product using this standard.

Please note that company membership in VITA is NOT a requirement to join this consensus body. This registration is open to both VITA members and non-members. You must register via this form if you wish to participate in the upcoming ballot. There is no fee to join this consensus body.

In the case that you believe this standard needs a revision, please indicate so in the comments field of the registration form and be prepared to sponsor and actively participate in the revision effort. If you are selected for the consensus body, you may provide minor editorial comments during the balloting.

Please register ONLY IF you intend to vote.

The VITA policies and ANSI Function can be found on our governance page at http://www.vita.com/Governance.