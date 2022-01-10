COTS, open architecture to be designed into Navy combat systems with VTG task order

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy VTG CHANTILLY, Va. Engineering firm VTG has won a $20 million task order from the U.S. Navy to modernize the Aegis Combat System through its Technical Insertion 16 (TI16) Sustainment, Installation, Procurement, and Engineering Services contract with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, a field activity of the Naval Sea Systems Command.

Under the terms of this contract, VTG will provide engineering and logistics support services to the Air Dominance Department in-service engineering agent mission, setting up engineering, technical services, and materials required for the resolution of obsolescence, reliability, and maintainability issues; production and rework; testing; evaluation; and life cycle support functions. VTG will also be tasked with limited manufacture, assembly, and testing of developed TI16 solutions plus associated engineering services, procurement, and related products.

The TI16 program enables the Navy to introduce the latest commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies and open-architecture designs into Navy combat systems.