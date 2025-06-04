SPY-6 radar integration, upgrades continue under $536 million U.S. Navy contract

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Raytheon

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Raytheon won a $536 million contract from the U.S. Navy to continue integration, testing, and support for its SPY-6 family of radars, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes engineering services, training, software upgrades, and shipboard installation for multiple SPY-6 variants, including the SPY-6(V)4, which is set to be installed on Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the statement reads.

According to the company, SPY-6 radars are currently operational on two Navy vessels, with installation and testing underway on three additional ships. The radars are expected to be deployed on more than 60 Navy ships over the next ten years to provide detection and tracking of air, surface, and ballistic missile threats.

Work under the new contract is scheduled to continue through May 2026, the company says.