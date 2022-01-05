e-con Systems launches 18 MP MIPI camera module for the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX platform

Press Release

e-con Systems launches e-CAM180_CUMI1820_MOD, an 18 MP MIPI camera solution for the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX platform.

Description automatically generatede-CAM180_CUMI1820_MOD is based on the 1/2.3-inch AR1820 sensor from ON Semiconductor. This camera module provides image output at a resolution of 18MP with great details. e-CAM180_CUMI1820_MOD also comes with 4 levels of zoom that allow users to swivel the camera from left to right, tilt it up and down, and zoom in and out of a scene. This MIPI CSI-2 camera module uses the NVIDIA Jetson ISP to produce best-in-class image output in uncompressed YUV format. It has an M12 lens holder which offers customers an opportunity to use the lens of their choice.

Key features of e-CAM180_CUMI1820_MOD

1/2.3-inch AR1820 sensor - Image output at a resolution of 18MP with great details

4 levels of zoom - Allows user to pan, tilt, and zoom in and out of a scene

MIPI CSI-2 - Can connect up to three 4-lane MIPI camera modules on Diamond System’s FLOYD carrier board housing NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX.

ISP - Uses the NVIDIA Jetson ISP to produce best-in-class image output in uncompressed YUV format.

This multi-camera solution comes ready to be evaluated with the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX development kit and Diamond System’s FLOYDNX carrier board with the necessary software. The solution allows customers to connect up to three 4-lane MIPI camera modules on the FLOYD carrier board housing NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX. This MIPI camera module can stream 18MP at 13 fps with 4-lane configuration.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gM5jQI0atzE

e-CAM180_CUMI1820_MOD is ideal for smart surveillance systems and digital microscopes owing to its 18 MP resolution, multi-level zoom, and NVIDIA Jetson platform support.

For more information on the camera module and evaluation kit please check the following links

Availability

Customers interested in evaluating e-CAM180_CUMI1820_MOD – an 18 MP MIPI camera solution for the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX platform – can purchase the product from e-con Systems’ online store.

Customization and integration support

With a proper understanding of customers’ pain points, e-con Systems also offers customization services for e-CAM180_CUMI1820_MOD that reduce your efforts on prototyping, product integration, and product deployment.

About e-con Systems

e-con Systems is a leading OEM camera manufacturer with 18+ years of experience and expertise in embedded vision. It focuses on delivering vision and camera solutions to industries such as retail, medical and industrial. The company’s wide portfolio of products includes MIPI camera modules, GMSL cameras, USB 3.1 Gen 1 cameras, stereo cameras, etc with both rolling and global shutter sensors.

e-con Systems strives to become a global leader in the embedded vision space through continuous innovation and helping its customers accelerate product development and reduce time to market. It has built over 250+ product solutions and shipped over 2 million cameras around the globe. What sets the company apart is its deep expertise in building customized product designs to ensure rapid prototyping through custom modifications in camera hardware as well as software which include form factor modifications, ISP tuning, carrier board development, lens calibration, and much more. Click here to know more about e-con’s suite of customization services.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Harishankkar

VP – Business Development

[email protected] e-con Systems Inc., +1 408 766 7503

e-con Systems India Pvt. Ltd., +91 44 40105522

Website: https://www.e-consystems.com/

Note: References to corporate, product, or other names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.