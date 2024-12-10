Military Embedded Systems

EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Rugged, NVIDIA and Xilinx-based AI, video, high-speed processing solutions

December 10, 2024

WOLF Advanced Technology designs and manufactures rugged high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and video I/O boards, modules, and systems. Come to Booth #740 at the 61st Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention at the Gaylord Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, to learn about their solutions are designed to operate in harsh aerospace and defense environments without sacrificing any of the high-speed processing available from advanced NVIDIA GPUs and APUs and Xilinx field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs).

Products range from extremely low power modules to industry-leading high performance data analysis, processing and AI modules which meet embedded systems size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements. Products support most video formats including SDI, DisplayPort, DVI, HDMI, CoaXPress, ARINC 818, STANAG-3350, CVBS, RS170, RS343, LVDS, and custom. Product architectures include VPX, SOSA, XMC, MXM/MXC, and full custom designs.

