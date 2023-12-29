GPS anti-jamming system to be installed on South Korean helicopters

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy IAI

SEOUL, South Korea. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has signed a contract with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to provide its ADA GPS anti-jamming systems for the Light Armed Helicopter (LAH) 2nd Phase Production, the company announced in a statement.

The announcement was made during the Seoul ADEX 2023 exhibition. The ADA system is designed to suppress interference from multiple jammers in various directions, the company says.

The system, chosen by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in 2017, has been implemented on various platforms of the Republic of Korea Air Force, Navy, and Army. It has undergone installation, testing, and airworthiness certification for both fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft, the statement reads.

The ADA system operates in L1 and L2 bands and supports C/A and P(Y) signals, with provisions for M-code waveform, the statement adds.

