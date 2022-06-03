Military Embedded Systems

Holt granted Elite Supplier Status by Lockheed Martin for third year running

Press Release

June 03, 2022

Holt granted Elite Supplier Status by Lockheed Martin for third year running

Mission Viejo, Calif.  Avionics and data bus provider Holt Integrated Circuits announced that Lockheed Martin has given the company "Elite Supplier Status" for the third year in a row. 

Holt has supplied Lockheed Martin with MIL-STD-1553 transceivers for Lockheed's Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) program since 2003. To be chosen as a Lockheed Martin Elite Supplier, a company must have 12 months of perfect or best-in-class quality and deliver perfornance, maintain a strong customer-focused status, and embrace a culture of continuous improvement. Fewer than 1% of Lockheed's thousands of suppliers are granted this status annually.

Daniel Griesgraber, Subcontract Program Manager and Sr. Manager at Lockheed Martin, noted that Holt has been a critical C6ISR supplier providing transceivers for the JDAM program for over 10 years. 

 

Featured Companies

Holt Integrated Circuits

23351 Madero
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Website

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Radar/EW
News
RF subsystems for EW garners Mercury Systems $25 million contract win

June 03, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI technologies from SparkCognition tested during autonomous exercises for warfighters

June 02, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
News
U.S. Army cyber directorate awards modernization contract spots

June 01, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
News
Software-defined satellite ground system from Kratos gets nod for satellite network

June 03, 2022
More Comms