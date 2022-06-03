Holt granted Elite Supplier Status by Lockheed Martin for third year running

Press Release

Mission Viejo, Calif. Avionics and data bus provider Holt Integrated Circuits announced that Lockheed Martin has given the company "Elite Supplier Status" for the third year in a row.

Holt has supplied Lockheed Martin with MIL-STD-1553 transceivers for Lockheed's Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) program since 2003. To be chosen as a Lockheed Martin Elite Supplier, a company must have 12 months of perfect or best-in-class quality and deliver perfornance, maintain a strong customer-focused status, and embrace a culture of continuous improvement. Fewer than 1% of Lockheed's thousands of suppliers are granted this status annually.

Daniel Griesgraber, Subcontract Program Manager and Sr. Manager at Lockheed Martin, noted that Holt has been a critical C6ISR supplier providing transceivers for the JDAM program for over 10 years.