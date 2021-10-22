Military Embedded Systems

Modular Embedded Technologies for Cognitive RF and EW Systems

October 22, 2021


Modular embedded technologies for cognitive RF and EW systemsWhether it is something as trivial as a business traveler trying to find Wi-Fi at an airport without falling victim to a spoof network, or something as important as a warfighter trying to send positional data in a jammed environment, taking or retaining control of the electromagnetic spectrum in hostile terrain is becoming  increasingly  important. This Whitepaper discusses speed, flexibility and adaptability, reconfigurable hardware, latency and processing, and the effect on EW Modular embedded technologies for cognitive RF and EW systems.

