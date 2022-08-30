Smallest Mezzanine Module with the Power of a Zynq® UltraScale+™ MPSoC for I/O Processing and Programmable Logic

Eletter Product



This AcroPack® module combines multi-core ARM processors, FPGA capabilities and I/O interfaces on a rugged, high-density platform for embedded computing application.

Acromag’s APZU series combines multi-core ARM processors, FPGA capabilities and I/O interfaces on a rugged, high-density platform for embedded computing applications



These mini PCIe-based AcroPack® modules offer a programmable I/O solution featuring the Xilinx® Zynq UltraScale+ multiprocessor system-on-a-chip (MPSoC).



Three models are available offering a choice of digital I/O interfaces with 28 TTL, 20 TTL and 3 RS422/485, or 14 LVDS signals. These mezzanine modules mount on a variety of AcroPack carrier cards for PCIe, VPX, and other platforms allowing developers to mix and match I/O combinations on a single board for embedded applications running on Linux®, Windows®, or VxWorks® operating systems.



The APZU’s Zynq 3CG MPSoC combines a feature-rich ARM-based processing system and programmable logic in a single device. Two dual-core ARM Cortex CPUs (A53 application processor and R5 real-time processor) deliver high-performance computation capability. 154k logic cells provide plenty of FPGA processing blocks for hardware acceleration and compute-intensive tasks.



Additional resources include large on-chip memory, external memory interfaces, and a rich set of peripheral connectivity interfaces. Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, and USB-UART interfaces are supported.



Because We Know I/O

Doing business with Acromag means you can count on our 60+ years of industry knowledge when choosing your supplier. A global network of sales professionals gives you local access to friendly, highly trained support specialists. At the US factory, we guarantee support with a real person within one business day.



About Acromag

Founded in 1957, Acromag, Inc. designs and manufactures hi-tech industrial electronics. They are an international corporation headquartered near Detroit, Michigan with a global network of sales representatives and distributors. Acromag offers a complete line of embedded computing and I/O solutions including general purpose I/O boards, single-board computers, FPGA modules, embedded computers, COM Express products, mezzanine modules, wiring accessories, and software. Industries served include military, aerospace, manufacturing, transportation, utilities, and scientific research laboratories.



For more information about Acromag products, call Inside Sales or Marketing Communications at (877) 295-7088. The website is www.acromag.com.

