Military Embedded Systems

EW threat simulator systems garner $18.5 million USAF contract

News

December 11, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Keysight Technologies

SANTA ROSA, Calif. Keysight Technologies won a contract with the U.S. Air Force worth $18.5 million to integrate and deliver two electronic warfare threat simulator (EWTS) systems, which test and evaluate complex emitters using realistic electromagnetic conditions. 

According to the company's announcement of the contract, the new open-architecture-based EWTS solution -- which is built on the Keysight M9484C Vector signal generator, with signal descriptor word (SDW) streaming and virtual channel options -- enables users to simulate dynamic flight paths, multi-emitters, and interferers. 

The company reports that the contract includes sustainment support consisting of software patch management, field engineer support, non-critical/critical spare parts, and storage. 

 

