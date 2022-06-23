Military Embedded Systems

Radar card aims to enable developers to test systems in lab using live data prior to deployment

June 23, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Image courtesy Cambridge Pixel.

CAMBRIDGE, U.K. Radar and sensor company Cambridge Pixel has launched its new HPx-310 radar output card, intended to enable developers to perform end-to-end systems testing in the laboratory prior to deployment with a radar. 

The card can be used with Cambridge Pixel's Windows-based SPx Radar Simulator software; the combo enables definition of complex scenarios of moving targets which are then converted into radar signals for direct input to radar processing or display equipment. According to the company, the HPx-310 hardware facilitates network streams of radar into legacy radar signals.

The HPx-310 card can be supplied with a low-level board support package, the SPx Development software, or the SPx Simulator application, Cambridge Pixel says.

Featured Companies

Cambridge Pixel

New Cambridge House, Litlington, Royston, Herts
Website
[email protected]
Radar/EW - Test
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
News
