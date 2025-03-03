Military Embedded Systems

Enhanced power and cooling system designed for F-35 completes testing

News

March 03, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via RTX

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut. Collins Aerospace completed testing of its Enhanced Power and Cooling System (EPACS), a power and thermal management system (PTMS) the company is pitching to replace the existing PTMS on the F-35, according to a company statement.

The company claims that EPACS provides twice the cooling capacity of the current system, enabling support for planned upgrades throughout the aircraft's lifecycle. The system reached Technology Readiness Level 6 after undergoing tests in Collins’ thermal systems development labs, where engineers validated its performance across a range of temperatures, pressures, and airflow conditions.

Collins Aerospace developed EPACS as a dual-use technology, intending it to also be applied to future military and commercial aircraft, including sixth-generation fighters and passenger planes, the company says. The system is expected to enter the Engineering & Manufacturing Development phase following a competitive selection process to replace the current F-35 PTMS.

Featured Companies

Collins Aerospace

2730 West Tyvola Road
Charlotte, NC 28217-4578
Website
[email protected]
+1 704 423 7000
Categories
Radar/EW - Thermal Management
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Avionics
Stock photo
News
Avionics support contract for U.S. Navy fighters, helicopters won by GE

February 25, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
DARPA image
News
Autonomous ship completes construction, DARPA reports

March 04, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via RTX
News
Enhanced power and cooling system designed for F-35 completes testing

March 03, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Graphic courtesy E3S
News
Contract signed with NAVAIR leveraging AI, digital twin technology

February 27, 2025

More A.I.