Enhanced power and cooling system designed for F-35 completes testing

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via RTX WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut. Collins Aerospace completed testing of its Enhanced Power and Cooling System (EPACS), a power and thermal management system (PTMS) the company is pitching to replace the existing PTMS on the F-35, according to a company statement.

The company claims that EPACS provides twice the cooling capacity of the current system, enabling support for planned upgrades throughout the aircraft's lifecycle. The system reached Technology Readiness Level 6 after undergoing tests in Collins’ thermal systems development labs, where engineers validated its performance across a range of temperatures, pressures, and airflow conditions.

Collins Aerospace developed EPACS as a dual-use technology, intending it to also be applied to future military and commercial aircraft, including sixth-generation fighters and passenger planes, the company says. The system is expected to enter the Engineering & Manufacturing Development phase following a competitive selection process to replace the current F-35 PTMS.