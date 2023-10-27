Military Embedded Systems

Final design verification for HD switch and chassis reached by Annapolis Micro Systems

News

October 27, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Final design verification for HD switch and chassis reached by Annapolis Micro Systems
Image courtesy Annapolis Micro Systems

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland. Annapolis Micro Systems has reached the final design verification stage for its new high-density (HD) switch and chassis, setting customer shipments on track for December, the company announced in a statement.

The company claims the products are the first commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) offerings to incorporate VITA 91 connectors, which double the available backplane density.

The WILDSTAR 3U OpenVPX Switch, identified as WP3E20, can facilitate up to 128 differential pairs of Ethernet, and the WILD100 13-Slot 3U OpenVPX Chassis, tagged as WC31DH, provides capacity for up to 64 lanes of Ethernet or PCIe, or 128 LVDS pairs, the statement reads.

Annapolis Micro Systems' portfolio will soon expand to include two additional HD switches, namely the WILDSTAR 3P20 3U VPX PCIe/LVDS Switch and the WILDSTAR 3H20 3U VPX Combo Switch, each tailored for specific interfacing requirements, the company adds.

Featured Companies

Annapolis Micro Systems

190 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Website
