Military Embedded Systems

Moog actuation hardware supplements DARPA Gremlins mission

News

January 13, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Moog actuation hardware supplements DARPA Gremlins mission
Moog photo.

ELMA, N.Y. Moog Inc. announced that the company’s hardware played a critical role in launching and retrieving an X-61A Gremlins Air Vehicle (GAV) during the program's fourth flight test.

According to officials, the Gremlins demonstration system flew three GAVs to conduct four individual flight sorties for a combined 6.7 hours of flight, including the 1.4-hour airborne recovery mission.

The overarching goal of the Gremlins Program, managed by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Tactical Technology Office, is to demonstrate aerial launch and recovery of multiple low-cost, reusable, unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

Company officials claim that Moog’s electromechanical actuation systems are designed to provide precision motion control for several elements of the Gremlins demonstration system including GAV tail fin control, GAV wing deploy, and fin control for the attitude-controlled "Bullet" which is a key element in the recovery system.

 

Featured Companies

U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

675 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203-2114
Website

Moog Space and Defense Group

400 Jamison Road
Elma, NY 14059
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Connectors
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned
Moog photo.
News
Moog actuation hardware supplements DARPA Gremlins mission
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Product
MIL-STD-1553A capability added to MAMBA family by Holt Integrated Circuits
More Radar/EW
A.I.
U.S. Army photo
News
AI-enabled autonomous systems for ISR garner Army demo contract
More A.I.
Comms
Space Development Agency photo.
News
LEO satellite tracking layer to address global hypersonic threats
More Comms