Moog actuation hardware supplements DARPA Gremlins mission

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Moog photo.

ELMA, N.Y. Moog Inc. announced that the company’s hardware played a critical role in launching and retrieving an X-61A Gremlins Air Vehicle (GAV) during the program's fourth flight test.

According to officials, the Gremlins demonstration system flew three GAVs to conduct four individual flight sorties for a combined 6.7 hours of flight, including the 1.4-hour airborne recovery mission.

The overarching goal of the Gremlins Program, managed by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Tactical Technology Office, is to demonstrate aerial launch and recovery of multiple low-cost, reusable, unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

Company officials claim that Moog’s electromechanical actuation systems are designed to provide precision motion control for several elements of the Gremlins demonstration system including GAV tail fin control, GAV wing deploy, and fin control for the attitude-controlled "Bullet" which is a key element in the recovery system.