Military Embedded Systems

New Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Connectors

Eletter Product
New Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Connectors

ITT Cannon’s Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Connector is purpose built to support both military and commercial control, guidance, and navigation systems. Designed as a high reliability, customized D Sub solution, it enables seamless integration into complex IMU wiring architectures where performance and durability are critical.

Fully compliant with the stringent requirements of MIL DTL 24308, the IMU connector combines robust environmental sealing with enhanced EMI protection. It is engineered for straightforward installation onto established IMU platforms, including Honeywell Aerospace HG1700, HG1900, and HG5700 systems, while also offering flexibility for use in new IMU designs.

Available as a complete kitted solution under part number DSPCL50912 5320, the system includes the connector body, 32 high reliability machined crimp contacts, 20 sealing plugs, and two factory installed, field replaceable 5/16 inch Allen head jackscrews. With a total assembled weight of just 17 grams, the connector delivers a lightweight yet rugged interface solution.

The ITT Cannon IMU connector supports 30  or 32 pin configurations and is rated for 500 mating cycles. It carries a 330 VAC rms rating and supports up to 7.5 amps per contact. Size 20 crimp contacts are included as standard, and custom cable and flex circuit assemblies are available to meet specific system requirements.

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ITT Cannon LLC

56 Technology Drive
Irvine, CA 92618
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