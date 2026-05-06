SOF Week to highlight AI, autonomy, electronic warfare, and acquisition pathways

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via SOF Week

TAMPA, Florida. Artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, tactical communications, electronic warfare, counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) technologies, and acquisition pathways for small businesses will be among the major themes at SOF Week 2026 as U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) brings operators, government leaders, partner nations, and industry together in Tampa, according to event organizers.

SOF Week 2026 is scheduled for May 18-21, with exhibitions running May 19-21. The event is co-hosted by USSOCOM and the Global SOF Foundation and is intended to support collaboration across the international special operations community, organizers say.

This year’s agenda includes a keynote from the USSOCOM command team, including Admiral Frank M. Bradley and Command Sergeant Major Andrew J. Krogman, as well as a keynote from USSOCOM Acquisition Executive Melissa A. Johnson. Sessions also include briefings on SOFWERX, Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer programs, tactical information systems, SOF digital applications, and pathways for international business with SOF Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics.

Technology-focused sessions and demonstrations will cover artificial intelligence infrastructure, visual information support to SOF, resilient logistics in degraded and contested environments, unmanned systems autonomy and interoperability, and data-driven human performance, according to the agenda.

A new SOF Week Outpost at Peter O. Knight Airport will focus on aviation-related displays, live demonstrations, autonomous systems, and other emerging technologies. Demonstration areas are also scheduled for the Tampa Convention Center Riverwalk and the SOF Solutions Stage, with organizers listing maritime systems, robotics, sensors, communications, small uncrewed aerial systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms, electronic warfare, counter-UAS systems, and tactical communications among the areas expected to be featured.

SOF Week has grown since replacing the former SOF Industry Conference in 2023. Attendance reached 19,861 in 2025, including 6,324 military and government participants and 3,120 partner-nation participants, according to GSOF’s three-year review. The same report states that the 2025 event included 39 industry demonstrations and 392 booked industry-to-government meetings.

The event will also include industry-to-government communication sessions, networking events, the SOF Week Welcome Reception, affiliate events, and the USSOCOM Awards Ceremony and Dinner. Organizers say the purpose of the event is to align operational requirements, emerging technologies, and strategic priorities while strengthening the global SOF enterprise.