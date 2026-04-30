Military Embedded Systems

F-35 interoperability with ground systems demonstrated by Lockheed Martin and U.K. Defence Ministry

News

April 30, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Im,age via Lockheed

BLANDFORD, United Kingdom. Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and the U.K. Ministry of Defence completed a demonstration showing F-35 data sharing with the U.K. NEXUS command-and-control environment and British Army ground effectors, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the exercise, called Babel Fish, built on Project DEIMOS by adding a ground link to an earlier F-35-to-NEXUS data-sharing effort. In the demonstration, a synthetic environment was used to simulate data from an F-35 being routed through the U.K. command-and-control network to the British Army ground layer, the statement reads.

Lockheed Martin says the event was intended to show that targeting data from the F-35 could be used by ground-based systems to support faster kill-chain decisions. The company also states that the effort was meant to support multi-domain operations involving allied and non-U.S. systems.

The demonstration also highlighted Lockheed Martin’s open systems technology architecture, which the company says is designed to connect the F-35 with partner command-and-control networks and land-based assets

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