F-35 interoperability with ground systems demonstrated by Lockheed Martin and U.K. Defence Ministry

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Im,age via Lockheed BLANDFORD, United Kingdom. Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and the U.K. Ministry of Defence completed a demonstration showing F-35 data sharing with the U.K. NEXUS command-and-control environment and British Army ground effectors, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the exercise, called Babel Fish, built on Project DEIMOS by adding a ground link to an earlier F-35-to-NEXUS data-sharing effort. In the demonstration, a synthetic environment was used to simulate data from an F-35 being routed through the U.K. command-and-control network to the British Army ground layer, the statement reads.

Lockheed Martin says the event was intended to show that targeting data from the F-35 could be used by ground-based systems to support faster kill-chain decisions. The company also states that the effort was meant to support multi-domain operations involving allied and non-U.S. systems.

The demonstration also highlighted Lockheed Martin’s open systems technology architecture, which the company says is designed to connect the F-35 with partner command-and-control networks and land-based assets