Omnetics Polarized Nano Connectors are in demand for today’s miniaturized electronics

Eletter Product

The PZN ruggedized nano sized connectors minimize space while offering high signal integrity in todays ruggedized applications. As our industry continues to design more compact electronics modules ,the PZN series has added additional models and sizes to their family of standard pin count and formats. Omnetics can rapidly redesign a standard form to fit the customer and specific applications. These ultra-miniature connectors feature Omnetics’ military style pin and socket designs to provide uninterrupted electrical connections for portable applications that are exposed to high shock and vibration environments.

PZN connector contact spacing is set at 25 one thousandths of an inch and the design uses both male and female contacts in the same polarized insulator. The contacts are beryllium-copper flex pin systems plated with nickel and gold to assure long-range performance. Teflon® insulated 32 gauge twisted copper wire offers maximum flexibility of the interconnect system. Interface mating and alignment is assisted by the design of the insulator shell. Most applications include surface or through-hole board mounted designs mated to fine wire plug sets. Contact counts currently range from 4 to 12 positions and can be configured in a number of standard tail types as well as modified to meet custom requirements.

The newest design has been increased to 24 positions and beyond to accommodate unique high-signal count circuitry in portable miniature circuits. The insulator has a critical alignment feature to insure correct mating, as well. A wide range of pin counts are available and PC board mounts fit standard printed circuit card design standards.

Compact reliability during all operating conditions in electronics is mandatory. Military surveillance camera circuits, portable computers, robotic hands, retracting arms and even ground controlled robotics benefit from their rugged space saving design. Custom connector design and solid models are available upon request. Miniature cabling is custom designed by Omnetics or selected by the customer to meet the electrical requirements and fit the small size of the connectors.

