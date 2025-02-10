PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: ODU Expanded Beam Performance connector portfolio based on VITA standards

This week’s product, the ODU Expanded Beam Performance connector portfolio, enables the secure transmission of data for rugged embedded systems in defense and aerospace applications. Based on the future VITA 95 and VITA 96 standards, the lens-based fiber-optic connectors are targeted at demanding environments such as military aviation, where their high resistance to contamination and wear and tear enables long-term use under adverse conditions and ensures the necessary data flow.

Expanded Beam Performance

This is an advanced contact technology for the transmission of light signals. It is characterized by high resistance to contamination, a high number of mating cycles , and excellent transmission properties:

Insertion loss: Multimode: < 0.15 dB (typical) Singlemode: < 0.35 dB (typical)

Return loss: Multimode: > 45 dB (typical) Singlemode: > 60 dB (typical)

Mating cycles: at least 50,000

Cleaning: no cleaning under normal conditions

The devices overcome typical connection challenges with very high mating cycles, low susceptibility to dirt and dust, and excellent transmission values. With as many as 96 fibers per connector, data is transmitted at the speed of light, while the necessary maintenance is reduced to a minimum. The scattering of the light by using expanded beam technology eliminates the high maintenance costs typical for physical-contact solutions.

VITA Advantage

VITA 95 and VITA 96 extend VPX with a low-maintenance fiber-optic solution that blends seamlessly into the environment. VITA 95 is a standard that accommodates as many as 96 optical fibers in a circular connector with MIL-DTL-38999, Series lll housing. The optimum use is as an I/O interface on the front panel of the computer systems. The ODU portfolio offers solutions under the ODU TACTICS series that meet the requirements of the standards.

The upcoming VITA 96 defines three different dimensions of backplane connectors that enable secure transmission between two PCBs. Connectors according to VITA 96.1, VITA 96.4, and VITA 96.5 are available as ODU BACKPLANE system solutions from the German manufacturer.

ODU VITA-based products

ODU’s circular connector enables the compact combination of multiple ferrules and is based on the upcoming VITA 95 standard. ODU TACTICS offers four different sizes of connectors within MIL-DTL-38999 and Series lll housings. This solution is the low-maintenance alternative to products based on VITA 87 and VITA 89.

Based on the upcoming VITA 96 standard, the ODU BACKPLANE line enables the direct connection from module to backplane. The versions of VITA 96.1, VITA 96.4, and VITA 96.5 fit into the same apertures as the commonly known VITA 66.1, VITA 66.4, and VITA 66.5 solutions, thus enabling easy integration of the innovative Expanded Beam Performance technology. With a service life of at least 10,000 mating cycles, this connection solution is targeted at applications that have to be regularly fitted with different modules over a long period of use.

ODU AMC Series T

This alternative to the standardized MIL-DTL-38999, the Series lll connector excels with its locking principle and even smaller footprint. Qualified on the basis of the 38999 test standards, ODU AMC Series T meets all requirements for use in extreme environments and scores points with its lower weight and smaller form factor. Couplings are available in the familiar square flange design, but also as a jam nut version. The system enables a secure connection for at least 5,000 mating cycles without the need for cleaning.

Key Portfolio Features

Available in singlemode and multimode versions

The ferrule can be integrated in both circular and backplane connectors

Cassette system enabling multiple ferrules to be arranged side-by-side in a space-saving manner.

With 12 connected fibers per ferrule, as many as 96 optical fibers can be connected to one connector.

The technology is available both in classic I/O circular connectors and in backplane connection systems, in accordance with the VITA standard.

Performance contact technology. No cleaning under normal conditions

Excellent attenuation values even under harsh environmental conditions

50,000 mating cycles without loss of performance

For more information, visit the Expanded Beam Performance portfolio page here, visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.