TFlex®: Flexible, Low-Loss RF Performance Built for Tough Environments

When your RF application demands both performance and flexibility, TFlex® from Times Microwave Systems delivers. Designed as a flexible alternative to semi-rigid coaxial cables, TFlex provides low-loss signal transmission, exceptional shielding effectiveness, and superior durability in a wide range of mission-critical environments—from aerospace and defense to telecommunications and test systems.



TFlex features a robust construction with a silver-plated copper center conductor, solid PTFE dielectric, dual-layer shielding, and a rugged FEP outer jacket. This design ensures excellent EMI protection, chemical resistance, and long-term performance in harsh conditions. With its easy-to-route form factor, TFlex simplifies installation and supports more agile designs without the need for complex 3D bends or time-consuming prep work.

Available in multiple sizes and configurations, TFlex cables, connectors, and fully assembled solutions provide unmatched versatility for RF engineers and system designers alike.



🔗 New Landing Page Now Live!



We’ve launched a dedicated TFlex landing page to help you quickly find the right solution. Easily browse technical specifications, explore product features, and view distribution inventory for TFlex cables, connectors, and assemblies—all in one place.



Visit the new TFlex page here