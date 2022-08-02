Military Embedded Systems

$3.3 billion missile defense contract won by Northrop Grumman

News

August 02, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Illustration courtesy Northrop Grumman

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Northrop Grumman has won a $3.3 billion contract from the Missile Defense Agency for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) Weapon System (GWS), which is intended to defend against intermediate and intercontinental ballistic missile attacks, the company announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Northrop Grumman will design, develop, verify, deploy, and sustain the GWS. Most of the work will be performed in Huntsville.

GWS will take the current ground system component of the GMD system and update legacy code as well as incorporate the Next Generation Interceptor fleet into the GMD system.

The GMD system is designed to intercept incoming warheads in space during the midcourse phase of their flight. It is deployed at two military bases in the United States: Fort Greely in Alaska and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The vast majority of interceptors are located at Fort Greely.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
DoD photo: Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bowcock, U.S. Air Force/Released.
News
Safety-critical RTOS from Green Hills Software gets green light from USAF for C-5M

July 28, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Medium USV demonstration vehicle image courtesy DARPA.
News
Unmanned surface ship project for U.S. Navy awards six contracts

August 03, 2022
More Unmanned
Cyber
HII photo.
News
DoD awards $826 million technology-support task order to HII

August 01, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
News
Defense networking company Fuse Integration to be 'mentored' by Raytheon

August 03, 2022
More Comms