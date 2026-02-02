Military Embedded Systems

Advanced sensing and targeting system for ship defense to be developed for DARPA by Raytheon

February 02, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

PORTSMOUTH, Rhode Island. Raytheon was selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop an advanced sensing and targeting system intended to help defend commercial shipping and naval logistics vessels against threats such as unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), the company announced in a statement.

Raytheon says the effort is part of DARPA’s Pulling Guard program and will include the design, build, and demonstration of a system combining electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, detection software, and command and control (C2) functions. The statement adds that the concept places sensors on a tethered drone connected to a semi-autonomous unmanned platform towed by the protected vessel. Raytheon says the sensors are intended to provide real-time target tracking data to remote operators to support engagement decisions.

Phase one will use simulated engagements to assess system performance and operator workflows, according to the statement. In phase two, the program is expected to integrate operational launchers and effectors for live operations, the company says.

