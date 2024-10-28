Aerial-target contract signed between QinetiQ US and U.S. Army

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image of Banshee Jet 80+ UAS courtesy Qinetiq RESTON, Va. Engineering firm Qinetiq US won a spot on the Aerial Target Systems 3 (ATS-3) contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Orlando, on behalf of the U.S. Army, Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), Threat Systems Management Office (TSMO), to supply the Army with sophisticated aerial target systems.

Under the terms of the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract -- with an estimated ceiling of $95 million -- the QinetiQ US team will compete for task orders and provide a comprehensive range of aerial target systems, including the advanced MQM-185B (Banshee Jet 80+), to replicate aerial threats for training and testing for U.S. forces.

According to the Qinetiq announcment, the scope of work includes research and development of new target technologies, systems engineering for enhanced performance, integration of advanced payloads for threat replication, and software development to improve autonomous capabilities. QinetiQ US is also tasked with delivering operational support, including flight operations and technical services to ensure maximum system effectiveness and reliability during training and test events.

Work under the contract will be performed at a variety of locations, the company said.