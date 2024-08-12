Military Embedded Systems

Armored vehicle self-defense systems to be supplied to BAE by Elbit Systems

News

August 12, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems Hägglunds

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems Ltd. won a $130 million contract to supply its Iron Fist Active Protection Systems (APS) to BAE Systems Hägglunds, the company announced in a statement.

The contract involves integrating the Iron Fist APS into the CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) for a European country, with delivery spanning over five and a half years.

The Iron Fist APS is designed to improve the self-defense capabilities of armored vehicles against various threats on the battlefield, the statement reads. It is a Hard Kill system used by the Israel Defense Force, that offers 360-degree protection from anti-armor threats, including anti-tank rockets, anti-tank guided missiles, uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), and loitering threats, the company adds.

