Armored vehicle self-defense systems to be supplied to BAE by Elbit Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems Ltd. won a $130 million contract to supply its Iron Fist Active Protection Systems (APS) to BAE Systems Hägglunds, the company announced in a statement.

The contract involves integrating the Iron Fist APS into the CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) for a European country, with delivery spanning over five and a half years.

The Iron Fist APS is designed to improve the self-defense capabilities of armored vehicles against various threats on the battlefield, the statement reads. It is a Hard Kill system used by the Israel Defense Force, that offers 360-degree protection from anti-armor threats, including anti-tank rockets, anti-tank guided missiles, uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), and loitering threats, the company adds.