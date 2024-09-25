Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous air and ground defense to be tested at Australian base

September 25, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Anduril

SYDNEY, Australia. Anduril Australia won a three-year contract with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) to demonstrate its autonomous air and ground defense capabilities at RAAF Base Darwin, the company announced in a statement.

The system, powered by Anduril's Lattice software platform, integrates a range of active and passive sensors, along with kinetic and non-kinetic effectors, tailored to meet the specific security needs of the base, the statement reads, adding that Lattice enables continuous surveillance and autonomous detection, classification, and tracking of potential threats.

As part of the contract, Anduril Australia will provide counter-drone and counter-intrusion services. The trial is intended to enhance the protection of Australia's northern bases while contributing to the RAAF's understanding of emerging defense technologies, the company says.

