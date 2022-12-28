Ballistic missile intercept test near Hawaii supported by Kratos

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Kratos SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions supported a ballistic missile intercept test aboard a Japanese Maya-class destroyer recently, the company announced in a statement.

Kratos supported the intercept test of a medium-range ballistic missile target by a Standard Missile 3 (SM-3) Block IIA that was fired from the JS Maya (DDG 179), the first time a Japanese Maya-class destroyer has fired an SM-3 Block IIA, the statement reads.

The intercept was part of the Japan Flight Test Aegis Weapon System-07 (JFTM-7) event, which featured four Kratos subscale ballistic missile targets, the company said. The event took place over two weeks from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii along with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

"During the event, the Kratos team also supported a live-fire event featuring the engagement of a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) target by the JS Haguro (DDG 180)," the statement adds. "Altogether, Kratos along with Government and industry partners, integrated and launched three MRBM targets and one SRBM target in support of these mission critical national security related exercises."